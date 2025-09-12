Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,502 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Browning West LP raised its stake in CAE by 131.4% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,093,000 after buying an additional 5,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 142.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CAE by 61.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,684,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 640,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

