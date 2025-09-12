Patrick Grace Sells 150 Shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $457.85 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.77.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.