Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $333,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $770.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $735.40 and its 200-day moving average is $667.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.