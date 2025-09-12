Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.37 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.67). Panther Securities shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 3,336 shares trading hands.

Panther Securities Stock Down 6.9%

The stock has a market cap of £46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.31.

About Panther Securities

(Get Free Report)

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.