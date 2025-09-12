Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 367,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 428,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,744 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at $269,672.31. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $27.03 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

