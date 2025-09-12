Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $59,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after purchasing an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 171.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 262,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $15,073,000.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley purchased 814 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,745.50. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 3,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,656. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $53.20 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

