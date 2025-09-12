Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $12.63 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $82,349,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,673,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,597,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $322,791.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,921 shares of company stock worth $23,558,346. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Guardant Health Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $56.79 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
