Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

