Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Workday Trading Up 0.1%

WDAY opened at $226.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.