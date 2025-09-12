Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 249,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

