Optima Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Optima Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period.

GOVI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0878 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

