Optima Capital LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $253.63 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $253.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.46.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

