Optima Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Optima Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.0% of Optima Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

