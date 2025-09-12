Optima Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Optima Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,762,365 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $334.59 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.68 and a twelve month high of $337.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.76.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

