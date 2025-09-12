Optima Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,565 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 623.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DECU stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

