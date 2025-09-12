Optima Capital LLC Buys 78,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 313.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Optima Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 235,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

