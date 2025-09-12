Optima Capital LLC Acquires 13,806 Shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $52.09 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

