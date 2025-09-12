OLO (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $110,044.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $110,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,745. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OLO Price Performance
NYSE OLO opened at $10.28 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). OLO had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The company had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.
OLO Company Profile
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
