NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI Shares Sold by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

HFXI opened at $31.10 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

