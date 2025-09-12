NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $207.69 Average PT from Brokerages

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-four have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.8333.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Prospera Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

