Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 61,953,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 50,629,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Nuformix Trading Down 12.0%
The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.