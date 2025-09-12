Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Nova Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.