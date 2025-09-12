NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

