Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,000. Linde comprises about 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,957,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $483.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

