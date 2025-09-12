Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 8,200 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $553.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.42 and a 52 week high of $557.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,646 shares of company stock valued at $21,634,454. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

