Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 4,930 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

View Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.