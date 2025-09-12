Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $236.19 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $237.18. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

