Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $843,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:FR opened at $52.66 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.