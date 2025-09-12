Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $10.87 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after buying an additional 364,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,094,000 after buying an additional 104,077 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

