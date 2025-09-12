Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 673,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 121,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

