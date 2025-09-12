Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.16, for a total value of $429,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,860.72. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,793 shares of company stock worth $79,801,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

NYSE MSI opened at $490.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

