Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,469 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

