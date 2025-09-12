Militia Capital Partners LP Takes $194,000 Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.
Venture Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.
Venture Global Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on VG. UBS Group raised Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
