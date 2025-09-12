Militia Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Militia Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

