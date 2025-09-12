Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $238,000 in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $317,266.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,224.66. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.63. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

