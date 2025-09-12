Militia Capital Partners LP Has $463,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after acquiring an additional 306,984 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,660 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,049,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $20,631,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.