MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,338.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

