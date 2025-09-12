Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 211 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,947 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $221.36 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

