Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

