McAdam LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

