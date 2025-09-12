McAdam LLC Sells 194 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.15 and its 200 day moving average is $379.70. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

