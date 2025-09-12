McAdam LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

TXN stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

