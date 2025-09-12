McAdam LLC Invests $44,000 in Talkspace, Inc. $TALK

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 1,230.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $435.42 million, a P/E ratio of 130.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Talkspace had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.08 million. Talkspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

