McAdam LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

