McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 3,611 Realty Income Corporation $O

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of O stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

