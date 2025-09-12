MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

