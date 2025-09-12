MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 224,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,431 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.