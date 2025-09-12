MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 16,838 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $390.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.74 and a 200 day moving average of $333.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

