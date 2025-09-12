MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 4,570 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

