MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after acquiring an additional 621,734 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,991 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19,089.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.60. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

